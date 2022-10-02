Expand / Collapse search
Jets' Zach Wilson makes unusual impact in return from knee injury

The Jets' touchdown put them up 10-0 at the time

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made his first start of the season for the team on Sunday in their Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson made an impact on the game in the second quarter but not in the usual fashion.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Oct. 2, 2022.

On 2nd-and-goal from the Steelers’ 2-yard line, Wilson took the snap and handed the ball off to wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The rookie then flipped the ball to Braxton Berrios, who was cutting underneath him. Berrios then found Zach Wilson all alone in the end zone for the touchdown.

It was Berrios’ first touchdown pass of his career and Wilson’s first catch and receiving touchdown of his career. He had only been targeted one other time in his career.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half in Pittsburgh on Oct. 2, 2022.

The Jets were up 10-0 with the touchdown.

Wilson had been out with a knee injury, which he suffered in the preseason.

The former No. 2 overall pick took the reins during the 2021 season. He started 13 games for the Jets and had 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Wilson had three catches during his collegiate career at BYU. He had three catches for 51 yards but wasn’t able to score a touchdown.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half in Pittsburgh on Oct. 2, 2022.

He’s looking to turn the Jets’ season around. New York was 1-2 coming into the game against the Steelers.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.