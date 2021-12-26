Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets' Zach Wilson dodges several would-be tacklers on way to 52-yard touchdown

It was the longest TD run for a quarterback since 2015

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson showed off his wheels Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The quarterback dropped back to pass in the first quarter with about 4:08 remaining and was feeling the Jaguars’ blitz. As the pocket collapsed, Wilson dodged a would-be tackler and rolled to his right. With no one around him, he took off.

Zach Wilson (2) of the New York Jets scrambles during the first quarter in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Wilson sprinted upfield and dodged three more would-be tacklers on his way to a diving 52-yard touchdown to put the Jets up a score.

According to ESPN, it was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback since Marcus Mariota broke off an 87-yarder for the Tennessee Titans in 2015.

Zach Wilson (2) of the New York Jets throws the ball for a first down during the second quarter in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York led 13-12 at halftime. Wilson was 5-for-11 passing for 39 yards. He had two carries for 69 yards and the score.

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s been a bit inconsistent all season long. He has 1,911 passing yards, six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 10 games this season. He's missed some time to injury.

The Jets entered Sunday’s game with a 3-11 record.

