Jets' Zach Wilson dodges several would-be tacklers on way to 52-yard touchdown

New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson showed off his wheels Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The quarterback dropped back to pass in the first quarter with about 4:08 remaining and was feeling the Jaguars’ blitz. As the pocket collapsed, Wilson dodged a would-be tackler and rolled to his right. With no one around him, he took off.

Wilson sprinted upfield and dodged three more would-be tacklers on his way to a diving 52-yard touchdown to put the Jets up a score.

According to ESPN, it was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback since Marcus Mariota broke off an 87-yarder for the Tennessee Titans in 2015.

New York led 13-12 at halftime. Wilson was 5-for-11 passing for 39 yards. He had two carries for 69 yards and the score.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s been a bit inconsistent all season long. He has 1,911 passing yards, six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 10 games this season. He's missed some time to injury.

The Jets entered Sunday’s game with a 3-11 record.