Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets WR coach, former Cowboys receiver Miles Austin, suspended for violating league's gambling policy: reports

Austin did not coach the Jets in Thursday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Jets were without wide receivers coach Miles Austin in their 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

That's because he's reportedly been suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

There is no indication that Austin, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, bet on NFL games as a coach, but he allegedly bet on other sports in violation of league rules.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wide receivers coach Miles Austin of the New York Jets gestures during the first half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sept. 18, 2022.

Wide receivers coach Miles Austin of the New York Jets gestures during the first half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sept. 18, 2022. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

He joined New York's coaching staff in 2021 after a 10-year playing career.

Austin was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2006 out of Monmouth University. After being low on the depth chart his first few seasons, he broke out in 2009 with 81 catches, 1,320 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. 

Austin made his second Pro Bowl the following season after a 1,041-yard campaign with 69 receptions, seven of them scores.

Miles Austin of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after his 49-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Dec. 19, 2009.

Miles Austin of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after his 49-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Dec. 19, 2009. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

JETS LEGEND SAYS ZACH WILSON HAS 'LOST THE TRUST' OF FAN BASE: 'VERY HARD TO REGAIN THEIR TRUST AGAIN'

Austin never broke 1,000 yards again but played another five seasons — three more with Dallas and one each with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

He was hired by the Cowboys in 2017 as a pro and college scouting intern and joined the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive quality control coach for the 2019 season.

Former NFL player Miles Austin crosses the field before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys at AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017.

Former NFL player Miles Austin crosses the field before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys at AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Austin is appealing his suspension, which is indefinite but will last at least one year.