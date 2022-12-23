Jets WR coach, former Cowboys receiver Miles Austin, suspended for violating league's gambling policy: reports

The New York Jets were without wide receivers coach Miles Austin in their 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

That's because he's reportedly been suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

There is no indication that Austin, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, bet on NFL games as a coach, but he allegedly bet on other sports in violation of league rules.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He joined New York's coaching staff in 2021 after a 10-year playing career.

Austin was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2006 out of Monmouth University. After being low on the depth chart his first few seasons, he broke out in 2009 with 81 catches, 1,320 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

Austin made his second Pro Bowl the following season after a 1,041-yard campaign with 69 receptions, seven of them scores.

JETS LEGEND SAYS ZACH WILSON HAS 'LOST THE TRUST' OF FAN BASE: 'VERY HARD TO REGAIN THEIR TRUST AGAIN'

Austin never broke 1,000 yards again but played another five seasons — three more with Dallas and one each with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

He was hired by the Cowboys in 2017 as a pro and college scouting intern and joined the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive quality control coach for the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Austin is appealing his suspension, which is indefinite but will last at least one year.