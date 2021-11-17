Jets will start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins, Zach Wilson still not ready

Mike White’s run as the man under center for the New York Jets is over for now.

It’s time for veteran Joe Flacco to take over the reins.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that the former Super Bowl champion quarterback will lead the way for New York against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Rookie Zach Wilson is still unable to play because he is recovering from a PCL sprain in his right knee.

"Miami's got a dynamic coverage system, with all the different coverages they run," Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "Joe's been there, done that. He's a steadying experience that we felt would put us in the best position to win. This is why we brought in Joe, for situations like this."

Saleh said that White will serve as Flacco’s backup.

New York traded a 2022 conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Flacco last month in the aftermath of Wilson's injury. The draft pick would turn into a fifth-round selection if Flacco plays at least 50% of the snaps in four games for the Jets.

At the time of the trade, White was considered to be the team’s starter in Wilson’s absence.

Flacco, who joined the Jets on the Friday of his first week with the team, made four starts for New York last season, and he came in for White during the team’s blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Saleh said that Wilson will be limited in practice Wednesday and is "day to day."

"No setback," Saleh added. "It's still the same. It's not 100%. He's progressing the way we want."