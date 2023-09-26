Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets’ Sauce Gardner shares video of Mac Jones hitting his ‘private parts’; Patriots quarterback denies malice

The incident between Jones and Gardner took place during the fourth quarter

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is letting the film speak for itself. 

After Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, Gardner accused quarterback Mac Jones of hitting him below the belt following a skirmish in the fourth quarter. 

Sauce Gardner greets fans before an NFL game

Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets runs onto the field for the New England Patriots game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

"That’s probably the first time that ever happened to me," the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year told reporters after the game. 

JETS' SAUCE GARDNER CLAIMS PATRIOTS' MAC JONES DELIVERED DIRTY SHOT TO HIS 'PRIVATE PARTS'

"He had got tackled and he reached his hand up to try and get me to help him up and I just moved his hand out the way. So then he gets up and he just comes up to me like ‘Good job’ but while he’s saying that he hit me in my private parts."

Jones was tackled by Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley while attempting a quarterback sneak. When asked about it Sunday, Jones denied any malice. 

Mac Jones looks on during a Pats-Jets game

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots during the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"No… Definitely a physical play. Lot of guys are in there. It’s kind of like the famous quarterback sneak that everybody does. All the guys on both teams are in there. It can get pretty physical. That's something that I have to learn from is getting my pads a little lower so I can get it and not get held up."

But Gardner posted a video of the incident on social media the following day with the caption: "Posting this so I don’t get fined lol." 

The Athletic’s Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini posted another angle that appeared to show Jones taking the shot that Gardner described. 

Jones was questioned further about the incident during an appearance on WEEI Monday but again denied any wrongdoing. 

Sauce Gardner and Mac Jones

Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets pushes Mac Jones of the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

"Sauce is one of the best corners in the NFL. I have a lot of respect for him. On that play, nothing was intentional. I just got up and went back to the huddle, and that’s it."

According to the NFL Network, Jones is not expected to be suspended but could be fined over the incident.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.