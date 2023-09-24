Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Jets' Sauce Gardner claims Patriots' Mac Jones delivered dirty shot to his 'private parts'

The Patriots won the game 15-10

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New England Patriots may have gotten away with a little bit more than just a check in the win column on Sunday as a New York Jets star made an accusation against Mac Jones.

Sauce Gardner told reporters after the 15-10 loss that Jones hit him in his "private parts" on one play late in the game. Jones was trying to convert on third down in the fourth quarter when Jets defenders stuffed the middle. The players kept going even after the whistle blew.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sauce Gardner and Mac Jones

Sauce Gardner, #1 of the New York Jets, pushes Mac Jones, #10 of the New England Patriots, during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Things got heated on the field as Jones got into it was a few Jets players. New York linebacker C.J. Mosley slammed the quarterback to the ground. Gardner said that when Jones got up, the quarterback bumped into him. Gardner shoved him and the quarterback allegedly took a shot below the belt.

"He had got tackled," Gardner said. "He reached his hand up to try to, like, get me to help him up. And I just moved his hand out of the way. Then, when he gets up (and) he just comes up to me like, ‘Good job.’ But while he’s said that, he hit me in my … he me in my private parts. You know what I’m saying?"

Gardner said he was not expecting that.

Jones denied doing anything on purpose.

Mac Jones passes the ball

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, #10, passes against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES SAYS HE KNEW HE HAD TO GET BALL TO TRAVIS KELCE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT WATCHING

"No," she said. "I think just trying to get the first down."

The Patriots quarterback did not mention the pushing and shoving after the quarterback sneak.

"Man, my stomach hurt a little bit, you know what I mean?" Gardner said. "I don’t even know what to say. I do got to ice up. He’s trying to keep me from having kids in the future. He's trippin'."

New England extended its winning streak against New York to 15 games. Jones was 15-of-29 for 201 yards and he had a touchdown pass.

CJ Mosley sacks Mac Jones

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, #10, is sacked by New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, #57, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gardner had three tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.