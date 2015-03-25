Jets RB-KR Joe McKnight, recovering from head injury, carted off at practice after fall

New York Jets running back Joe McKnight was carted to the locker room, wearing an oxygen mask, after dropping to the field during a drill.

McKnight, who has been recovering from a head injury, took a knee three times as he made his way onto the field Monday and was examined by trainers. Wearing a red no-contact jersey, he was participating in a drill when he went down again. Trainers rushed over to examine McKnight, who has also dealt with dehydration issues all camp, before walking him to a medical tent.

McKnight was examined for several minutes before being carted away. He was wearing an oxygen mask as he walked on his own into the locker room, while a trainer held the tank.