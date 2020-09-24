Jets players cast doubt on Adam Gase's coaching abilities: 'We haven’t been as crisp as we should be'

The New York Jets are in a state of distress -- and it's only Week 3.

Coach Adam Gase has had a rough start to his second season in New York which began with a public falling out in the offseason with safety Jamal Adams which ultimately ended with his departure to the Seattle Seahawks.

Adams seemed to paint a picture of disconnect between the players and coach but after Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, several other players seemed to support that feeling.

"It all goes back to practice. We've had some slow practices, and it correlates to the game," safety Bradley McDougald told SNY TV after the game. “We need to have a complete, full week of just great practices, and I don't think we've had that yet.”

He continued: “The sooner we realize that and hone in on how important practice is and coming out and winning at practice, then it will translate to the games on Sunday."

Linebacker Avery Williamson echoed that feeling on Tuesday in an interview with WFAN.

“I definitely can agree with him at times. Sometimes in practice, guys are missing tackles or we’re not doing things right, we haven’t been as crisp as we should be at times,” Williamson said. “Or starting fast – he’s definitely correct that at times, we don’t start fast at practice. We haven’t the last two weeks, but that’s something we have to fix ourselves, because you can’t come out sluggish in games and expect to win. It’s tough to recover when a team you’re playing is that good.”

McDougald went on to clarify his remarks on Wednesday to say they were not directed at anyone specifically.

"I don't feel like I disrespected anybody or came at anybody,” he said, according to ESPN. “Our coaches aren't sensitive at all. I really don't see them getting their feelings hurt about minor comments in the media, especially when no one is pointing the finger."

The Jets (0-2) will take on the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.