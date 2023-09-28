Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets almost in 'panic mode' since Aaron Rodgers went down, Chiefs linebacker says

Zach Wilson and the Jets welcome the Chiefs to MetLife on Sunday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay may have given the New York Jets some bulletin board material going into Sunday night’s game as the defender was critical of Zach Wilson.

Wilson’s struggles have been largely at the forefront of the NFL since he entered the league and then took over for Aaron Rodgers when he was lost for the season. The team is still trying to rally around him the best they can.

Zach Wilson vs the Patriots

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, #2, walks off the field after losing to the New England Patriots in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Gay was asked what he saw from Wilson and the Jets’ offense and held back a laugh.

"Damn, that’s a tough question," he said.

"A team that wants to run the ball. Of course, man, that wasn’t to be funny or anything, but A-Rod got hurt and they turned into a team where like (it was) panic mode, almost. That’s what I see, at least. They’ve got great running backs, so now they’re just trying to pound and ground."

The Jets do not have it easy on Sunday against the Chiefs, who have Chris Jones back in Super Bowl form. Wilson has 467 passing yards, two touchdown passes and four interceptions in three games. He did help the Jets stun the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Willie Gay vs the Bears

Willie Gay, #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs, gestures to the crowd during a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

However, through all of it, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has expressed his support for Wilson.

"Noise is noise," he said of the chatter from outside the Jets facility. "It’s like a double-edged sword. It’s part of why this game is so great, is there’s so much attention, whether it’s positive or negative. I’ve said it before, we’ve got a great locker room. Locker room is locked in.

Willie Gay and Zach Wilson

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, left, criticized Zach Wilson. (Getty Images/AP)

"Is there frustration? Of course there is. Any time you lose two in a row, there’s going to be frustration. It’s the NFL. When you lose, it feels like the world is caving in. When you win, everyone puts you on a pedestal. But there’s still a lot of confidence in the locker room."

