Falcons' Drew Dalman says he is 'all for' Thursday night, London games: 'I kind of enjoy the change of pace'

The National Football League has been playing games overseas since 2007, and as more games are played out there over the years, discussions have occurred that a team could call somewhere in Europe home.

The frontrunner is likely London, as 36 of 43 NFL games not on American soil have been played in London. Four have been played in Mexico and three in Germany.

The league returns across the pond this weekend as the Atlanta Falcons will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, the latter of which has played there nine times already and is playing back-to-back Sundays there this year. They will also be there next year.

This will be the second time Falcons center Drew Dalman will take the field overseas, and he is excited about the opportunity.

"I love the London trip. The environment’s awesome, the fans are unique, and it’s fun, and they’re excited. It’s cool, a pretty fun experience overall, so I’m excited to play it," Dalman told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Admittedly, he sees it a bit different because it is a one-off situation (unless if you're Jacksonville). However, he says the idea of placing a team there permanently is "interesting."

"I feel like if you’re just a team that plays them once a year – a division [rival] is a little different," Dalman said. "But I feel like the biggest concern would be for the team that’s out there. Flying internationally. That’s stuff that’s way over my head. If they told me we were gonna do it, I’d do my best to embrace it and have fun with it."

Most NFL players will say that they are still recovering from their Sunday games on a Thursday, and their bodies are not meant to play more football on just three days of rest.

Dalman, though, is unlike most of his peers and understands that he has an advantage of being one of the younger players in the league.

Dalman was drafted in 2021 and is in his third season in the NFL, so he knows he does not see it like most other NFL players do.

"I enjoy the Thursday night game. It’s also a different perspective. I’m a younger player, maybe I have a little more wiggle room recovery wise. I guess if you’re in Year 10-plus, it feels a little different to have to suit up on a Thursday," he said.

"But I kind of enjoy the change of pace with the London game, the Thursday game, things like that. I’m kind of all for those different styles."

Dalman's Falcons are 2-1 on the season in what figures to be a tight race in the NFC South.