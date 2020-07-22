Jets owner Woody Johnson accused of sexist, racist comments – and Jamal Adams has strong reaction

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, who is President Trump’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, has been accused of making “racist and sexist comments to staff " and using "his government position to benefit the president’s personal business in the U.K.,” according to a story by CNN.

The accusations come a week after the Washington Post reported allegations of sexual harassment, verbal abuse and a toxic workplace at the NFL’s Washington franchise.

According to the report, some of Johnson’s remarks about women’s physical appearances were “cringeworthy” and it was a process to get Johnson to agree to an event for International Women’s Day. CNN cited a source that said, “he’s said some pretty sexist, racist” things.

Jets' strong safety Jamal Adams, who has been at the forefront of offseason news, which includes requesting a trade from the franchise, took his thoughts to Twitter, suggesting that the team is in need of new ownership.

“We need the RIGHT people at the top. Wrong is wrong!” Adams wrote.

“Right is right. Wrong is wrong,” Adams added. “If you don’t think this is wrong you’re part of the problem not the solution.”

When Johnson was asked about the allegations, he didn’t deny them. He responded by saying that it’s an “honor of a lifetime” to serve as ambassador and “to lead the talented, diverse team of the U.S. Mission to the United Kingdom.”

“I greatly value the extraordinary work that each and every member of the team does to strengthen and deepen our vital alliance,” Johnson added.

According to the report, the Trump administration had no comment on the allegations.