Jets hire Todd Bowles as head coach

Florham Park, NJ (SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Jets hired Todd Bowles as their new head coach on Wednesday.

The former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator signed the deal a day after having a second interview with Jets leadership.

It followed the Jets naming Mike Maccagnan their new general manager on Tuesday.

Bowles, 51, takes over for Rex Ryan, who was fired Dec. 29 along with general manager John Idzik after a 4-12 season. Ryan has been hired as head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets signed Bowles to a reported four-year deal, giving him his first shot at a full-time head coaching job in the NFL. He served as interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three games in 2011 before spending one season each as defensive coordinator for Philadelphia and Arizona.

He returns to the Jets after coaching their secondary in 2000. He was also a defensive backfield coach with Cleveland, Dallas and Miami between 2001-11.

Bowles played 117 games as a defensive back over eight seasons with Washington and San Francisco after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Temple and was a part of the Redskins' 1987 Super Bowl team.

He was born and raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey.