Tom Brady retires: Patriots, Robert Kraft express gratitude following QB's retirement announcement

The New England Patriots and Tom Brady had a tough goodbye in 2020, when the beloved quarterback announced he would be leaving the organization after 20 seasons to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

On Tuesday, the Patriots offered their final farewell after Brady confirmed he would be stepping away from the game for good.

Team owner Robert Kraft expressed his gratitude for Brady – an under-the-radar quarterback in 2000 who soon turned the Patriots into one of football's most iconic dynasties.

TOM BRADY MAKES IT OFFICIAL, RETIRES FROM NFL AFTER 22 YEARS

"Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career," Kraft said in a statement .

"A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team's win-loss record."

"In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team's success," Kraft continued. "You didn't have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.

"I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman , who fed into the frenzy over the weekend with his tweet thanking Brady "for the memories," tweeted out an image of Brady after his announcement.

Other Patriots players sent out their thanks over the weekend, initially going with reports that Brady had retired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP