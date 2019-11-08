Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little got dozens of stitches after slap shot to face

Winnipeg Jets center Bryan Little was hospitalized after being escorted off the ice in the third quarter Tuesday night in a game against the New Jersey Devils.

With more than 12 minutes left in the game, Little took a slap shot near the ear from his teammate Nikolaj Ehlers. He collapsed to the ice and blood could be seen before he left the ice.

The Jets said Wednesday that Little was taken to a local Winnipeg hospital before being taken to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg for further observation in the neurological unit. The team said he was alert and in “good spirits” as he was being checked out.

Little needed 25-30 stitches to close up the cut, according to USA Today.

Little missed the first nine games of the season with a concussion.

The 31-year-old Canadian has been with the Jets since the team was still the Atlanta Thrashers in 2007. He played all 82 games last year, scoring 15 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Jets lost the game vs. the Devils in a shootout. The team plays the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.