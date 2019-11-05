Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

WNBA
Published

WNBA star Natasha Cloud chides Capitals social media account for leaving out Mystics in congratulatory tweet

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud called out the Washington Capitals over a tweet supporting championship teams in D.C. but leaving out the reigning WNBA champions.

The Mystics finished with their best season in franchise history with a 26-8 record and it culminated into their first WNBA title last month. The Mystics defeated the Connecticut Sun in five games. Cloud made sure to point that out on Twitter and expressed her frustrations with the NHL team’s account.

'BUD LIGHT GUY' JEFF ADAMS WINS FREE BEER FOR WASHINGTON CAPITALS FANS

“God damn,” Cloud tweeted. “Even more ignorant is we’re under the same damn company. Your social media people are weak af.”

Cloud referenced the fact that the Capitals and Mystics are owned by Ted Leonsis and the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Company, which makes the gaffe even more laughable.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS' DAVEY MARTINEZ SNUBBED FOR NL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

To make matters even worse, the Capitals also left out of the word “champion” in their tweet.

The Mystics were one of the first expansion teams in the WNBA, joining the league in 1998. The team made the playoffs in their third season. They had only been to the WNBA Finals once before their 2019 title run, and that was in 2018, when they were swept by the Seattle Storm.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cloud was one of the more outspoken leaders on the Mystics throughout the season. She led the team’s media blackout in an effort to draw attention to gun violence that affected a Washington D.C. elementary school earlier this year.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_