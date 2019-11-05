WNBA star Natasha Cloud chides Capitals social media account for leaving out Mystics in congratulatory tweet

Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud called out the Washington Capitals over a tweet supporting championship teams in D.C. but leaving out the reigning WNBA champions.

The Mystics finished with their best season in franchise history with a 26-8 record and it culminated into their first WNBA title last month. The Mystics defeated the Connecticut Sun in five games. Cloud made sure to point that out on Twitter and expressed her frustrations with the NHL team’s account.

“God damn,” Cloud tweeted. “Even more ignorant is we’re under the same damn company. Your social media people are weak af.”

Cloud referenced the fact that the Capitals and Mystics are owned by Ted Leonsis and the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Company, which makes the gaffe even more laughable.

To make matters even worse, the Capitals also left out of the word “champion” in their tweet.

The Mystics were one of the first expansion teams in the WNBA, joining the league in 1998. The team made the playoffs in their third season. They had only been to the WNBA Finals once before their 2019 title run, and that was in 2018, when they were swept by the Seattle Storm.

Cloud was one of the more outspoken leaders on the Mystics throughout the season. She led the team’s media blackout in an effort to draw attention to gun violence that affected a Washington D.C. elementary school earlier this year.