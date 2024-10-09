Jets' Aaron Rodgers a 'coach killer,' ex-NFL QB says after Robert Saleh firing

Aaron Rodgers has started games under Mike McCarthy, Matt LaFleur, Robert Saleh and soon Jeff Ulrich during the entirety of his NFL career.

With the shocking news on Tuesday that the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel suggested that Rodgers may be a "coach killer."

"I would almost call Aaron Rodgers a coach killer," Daniel said Tuesday on "The Facility." "Mike McCarthy got fired mid-season in 2018 in December. Rodgers started all 16 games. They brought in Matt LaFleur. They changed the entire offense for Aaron Rodgers, and they were not good the last two years he was there.

"What was that offense like last year without Aaron Rodgers because Matt LaFleur was able to cook and do what he wanted? It was excellent - they made it to the Divisional Round. Then, you get Robert Saleh for six games, and you get him fired. He's a coach killer, let's just call it like it is."

Rodgers has definitely been far from what NFL fans are used to seeing on the field. He has played exactly like how a 40-year-old would play coming off of an Achilles tear.

He has 1,093 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in five games. He still appears to be getting acclimated to his wide receivers as well.

The Jets have a huge game on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.