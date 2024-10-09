Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' Aaron Rodgers a 'coach killer,' ex-NFL QB says after Robert Saleh firing

The Jets are 2-3 this season

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Woody Johnson reportedly solely carried out Robert Saleh's firing | The Facility Video

Woody Johnson reportedly solely carried out Robert Saleh's firing | The Facility

NFL insider Jordan Schultz stops by The Facility to dive into the latest on Robert Saleh's firing, including why New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson solely made the decision and what is next for the Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers has started games under Mike McCarthy, Matt LaFleur, Robert Saleh and soon Jeff Ulrich during the entirety of his NFL career.

With the shocking news on Tuesday that the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel suggested that Rodgers may be a "coach killer."

Aaron Rodgers looks on

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, during the warm up before kick off against Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England on Oct. 6, 2024. (Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images)

"I would almost call Aaron Rodgers a coach killer," Daniel said Tuesday on "The Facility." "Mike McCarthy got fired mid-season in 2018 in December. Rodgers started all 16 games. They brought in Matt LaFleur. They changed the entire offense for Aaron Rodgers, and they were not good the last two years he was there. 

"What was that offense like last year without Aaron Rodgers because Matt LaFleur was able to cook and do what he wanted? It was excellent - they made it to the Divisional Round. Then, you get Robert Saleh for six games, and you get him fired. He's a coach killer, let's just call it like it is."

Aaron Rodgers in England

A dejected New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, walks back to the locker room in England on Oct. 6, 2024. (Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images)

Rodgers has definitely been far from what NFL fans are used to seeing on the field. He has played exactly like how a 40-year-old would play coming off of an Achilles tear.

He has 1,093 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in five games. He still appears to be getting acclimated to his wide receivers as well.

Robert Saleh throws the flag

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh throws a challenge flag during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The Jets have a huge game on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.  

