Buffalo Bills
Tennis star Jessie Pegula defends Bills players over heated moment with reporter

Jessie Pegula is the daughter of Bills co-owners Terry and Kim Pegula

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jessie Pegula, an American Olympic tennis star who is the daughter of the owners of the Buffalo Bills, defended the players involved in a heated moment following their loss Monday night.

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer gave a terse response to a question from WIVB-TV reporter and Niagara Gazette sports columnist Jerry Sullivan. Hyde and Poyer were asked whether they were "embarrassed" after allowing 222 rushing yards to the New England Patriots in the 14-10 loss.

Jessica Pegula celebrates her win against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, California.

Jessica Pegula celebrates her win against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, California. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

After it was revealed Sullivan was the one who asked the question, Pegula said she wasn’t surprised.

"Lol makes sense now that I know who asked the questions," she wrote.

Pegula is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, who bought the franchise 2014. 

Poyer and Hyde immediately swatted the question.

BILLS' MICAH HYDE AND JORDAN POYER SLAM REPORTER FOR ASKING IF THEY WERE 'EMBARRASSED' AFTER PATRIOTS LOSS

Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula honor the family of Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bob Kalsu, who was killed in the Vietnam War, before the game on Nov. 27, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula honor the family of Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bob Kalsu, who was killed in the Vietnam War, before the game on Nov. 27, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

"I mean what kind of question is that?" Poyer said as Hyde replied: "Bro, what are we doing?"

"We made stops when we had to. They had one big run. I mean they got good [running backs]," Poyer said. "I mean I don’t know how you want us to answer that question." 

Silence filled the room before Hyde said: "That’s funny, we’ll remember that." 

As both safeties got up to leave the room, Hyde referenced the question again, seemingly taking offense. 

"It’s all about respect. I come here every single week and I answer your questions truthfully, honestly," he said. "I appreciate you guys, don’t do that." 

Hyde told reporters Wednesday said he respects the work of the media but felt the question crossed the line.

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) of the New England Patriots carries the ball as Jordan Poyer (21) of the Buffalo Bills tackles in the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 6, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. 

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) of the New England Patriots carries the ball as Jordan Poyer (21) of the Buffalo Bills tackles in the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 6, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York.  (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

"I’m never gonna attack you guys. My mom taught me better; my hometown taught me better. ... I really do appreciate you guys. I know your guys’ role in this whole situation. You guys are trying to get your job done and feed your family, just like I am. When it comes down to it, we all gotta respect each other, and that’s all I care about in this situation," he said, via Syracuse.com.

Buffalo will look to right the ship against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com