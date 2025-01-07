Jerry Jones' tear-jerking Cowboys monologue during 'Landman' cameo goes viral

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted in an episode of "Landman" on Paramount+, and his scene in a hospital alongside Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton has many believing he was not acting as he got very emotional.

"Landman," a show about oil tycoons in Texas, saw Jones make a cameo during the ninth episode when he delivered a heartfelt speech to Jon Hamm’s character, who was in a hospital bed.

It makes sense that Jones made an appearance considering his own wealth was built through the oil business and real estate before purchasing the Cowboys.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"America’s Team" is what pulled Jones’ heartstrings, though, as he was telling Hamm’s character why he wanted to buy the team in the first place.

"I’m not saying I’ve done anything right, but I made my mind up a long time ago I was gonna work with my kids," Jones says to begin his monologue. "They’re involved in everything. They’re involved in my leasing, oil and gas, real estate.

BEARS PUT COWBOYS IN COACHING DILEMMA AFTER REQUESTING TO INTERVIEW MIKE MCCARTHY: REPORTS

"So, when I got the Cowboys, I got it so that we could all work together. I thought I was doing it for them. But the one that got the most out of it was me."

After Jones tells Hamm’s character that he believes the sickness he is dealing with will not take him to the next life, the Cowboys owner got emotional talking about his own family.

"I just know it’s not gonna be this time, but you’re gonna be sitting here sometime in the future, laying here sometime in the future and this room’s gonna be full of your business associates and the people you’ve worked with all your life. More than likely, your children and family are going to be there because they’re your children and your family," Jones said. "But you could have them there because they’re the people you spent your life with, you worked with, you fell down with, you got up with.

"Not just Thanksgiving and Christmas. That’s who you want to be with. So, when that comes like this, it’s a celebration of your life and you’re not wishing you had spent a little more time seeing a few more suns come up. That’s the trick.

"I’m pretty proud of them Cowboys. I’m pretty proud of the stuff we’ve done in oil and gas. It pales in comparison to how proud I am to have lived my life working with my kids."

Jones’ journey in oil and gas started with his company in Arkansas, named Jones Oil and Land Lease, which boomed. Jones also bought into Comstock Resources, which also dealt with oil and gas exploration. Today, Jones and his family are the largest shareholders of Comstock Resources Inc.

With the money he now had, Jones bought the Cowboys on Feb. 25, 1989 for $140 million, and it has been his pride and joy ever since. Like Jones says in the speech, his children play a huge part in the Cowboys’ operations.

Jones continues to run the team as owner, president and general manager, the last of the titles he has been criticized for in recent seasons, but will not be giving up anytime soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His son Stephen is chief operating officer, director of player personnel and co-owner. His daughter Charlotte is chief brand officer and co-owner. Finally, Jerry Jr. is chief sales and marketing officer and co-owner.

Though it may have been on a show, the 82-year-old Jones clearly loves that his Cowboys have become a family affair, and family is something he certainly does not take for granted.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.