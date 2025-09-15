Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Jerry Jones explains Cowboys' decision to honor Charlie Kirk

Kirk was assassinated at an event in Utah last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Rooftop Revelations: Charlie Kirk's death won't silence American. His 'impact will live on'

Rooftop Revelations: Charlie Kirk's death won't silence American. His 'impact will live on'

Pastor and Project H.O.O.D. founder Corey Brooks reflects on his friendship with Charlie Kirk and the legacy the Turning Point USA founder leaves behind.

The Dallas Cowboys were among the teams to honor Charlie Kirk before kickoff on Sunday following the conservative influencer’s assassination in Utah earlier in the week.

The Cowboys put a picture of Kirk onto their videoboard in AT&T Stadium before the team played the New York Giants.

Charlie Kirk honor in Dallas

A general view of a message in memory of Charlie Kirk is shown on the video board before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones talked to reporters after the game and explained why the team decided to honor the 31-year-old.

"We just all abhor violence. And it’s impacting us all. And, certainly, we all stand together on any front, relative to the threat of violence. … I was a young guy, but aware, in the ‘60s when we had huge violence, lost President (John F.) Kennedy and his brother and many, many others, Martin Luther King," he said, via The Athletic

"It’s something that we all really need to just be aware of, support our law enforcement, and do everything we can to keep the violence in check."

Jerry Jones at a Cowboys-Ravens game

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

The Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints honored Kirk before the 1 p.m. ET games began. The Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs followed suit in the late afternoon games.

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts chose not to.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The shooting sparked a 33-hour manhunt and led to the arrest of Tyler Robinson in connection with the incident on Friday.

Erika Kirk delivers powerful tribute to late husband as TPUSA chapter requests surge Video

Vigils and remembrances were held across the country over the last few days to honor his memory.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

