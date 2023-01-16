Jerrell Powe, ex-Ole Miss star and NFL defensive lineman, arrested on kidnapping charge

Jerrell Powe, a former NFL defensive lineman who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, was arrested in Mississippi on Thursday on a kidnapping charge.

The Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe and the 35-year-old was currently listed in the Madison County Detention Center.

The Ridgeland Police Department said in a news release obtained by Fox News Digital on Monday that officers responded to a Chase Bank at around 1:40 p.m. local time in reference to a report of someone being held against their will. Responding officers made contact with the victim upon arrival and he told authorities he was kidnapped in Laurel and was forced to take out money.

Police said the victim identified the suspects as Powe and Gavin Bates. Both men were arrested on the scene and were charged with one count of kidnapping.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Powe played college football at Ole Miss from 2008-2010. He was on the Rebels’ teams that won the Cotton Bowl in 2008 and 2009. He finished sixth in the SEC in tackles for loss in 2009. He finished his collegiate career with 69 total tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games.

He was Second Team All-SEC in 2009 and 2010.

The Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He played three seasons for the Chiefs, racking up eight tackles and a sack in that span. He signed with the Texans in 2014 and played 16 games for them, recording 10 tackles but not one sack.

He signed with Washington after the 2014 season but was cut before the start of the 2015 season.