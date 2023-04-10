Jena Sims shares sweet supportive message for Brooks Koepka after husband's second-place finish at Masters

Jena Sims, the wife of Brooks Koepka, had a sweet message for her husband as she watched him nearly claw back into the running for the Masters championship before falling short to Jon Rahm.

Koepka was four strokes ahead of the leaders but ended the fourth round with a 75. He finished 8-under par for the tournament and tied with fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Regardless, Sims was very happy with how her husband finished the tournament.

"I love you, I’m proud of you," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Sims was with Koepka at Augusta National for the Par 3 Contest. She caddied for the four-time major champion as Paulina Gretzky caddied for Dustin Johnson at the event.

ESPN PERSONALITY MIKE GREENBERG RIPS FRED COUPLES FOR HIS MASTERS ATTIRE DURING FINAL ROUND

Sims and Koepka have been married since June last year.

It was the first time Koepka faltered with a 54-hole lead. He held a similar lead three times in major tournaments and previously won each of them.

"Obviously, it's super disappointing, right? Didn't play good enough to win," he told reporters after the tournament. "Hit some shots where I also didn't feel like I got some good breaks. ... Didn't feel like I did too much wrong, but that's how golf goes sometimes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Koepka missed the Masters in 2018 with a wrist injury. He was only one stroke behind Tiger Woods in 2019. He missed the cut in 2021 after trying to play after having surgery to repair a shattered knee cap. He missed it again last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.