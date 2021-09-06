Jean-Pierre Adams, ex-French soccer star, dead at 73 after nearly four decades in coma

Jean-Pierre Adams, a former French soccer standout who played for Nice and Paris Saint-Germain during his career, died Monday after spending 39 years in a coma. He was 73.

Paris Saint-Germain announced Adams’ death, calling the former center-back a "glorious elder."

"His joie de vivre, his charisma and his experience command respect. Paris Saint-Germain offers its condolences to his family and loved ones," PSG said.

Adams made 126 appearances for Nice and 41 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain. He also took the pitch for Nimes, Mulhouse and Chalon. He played 22 games for the French national team as well.

The Senegal native was injured during a match in 1982 and needed knee surgery. However, during his operation at a Lyon hospital, an anesthetic error saw him fall into a coma. He had been cared for by his wife, Bernadette, in the French city of Nimes since then.

The anesthetist and trainee were punished years later, each receiving a one-month suspended sentence and a fine, according to BBC Sport.

Adams made more than 285 appearances on the soccer field and score more than 25 goals. He played the last few matches of his soccer career with Chalon in Ligue 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.