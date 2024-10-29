Jazz's Taylor Hendricks suffers gruesome leg injury vs Mavericks: 'Super unfortunate'

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks suffered a gruesome injury in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Hendricks was running down the court midway through the third quarter looking for the ball when he slipped and fell. Hendricks right leg twisted around in a way that no one – basketball player or not – should have to deal with.

Hendricks was stretchered off the floor. The Jazz said he suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle.

"He’s a great kid, and so we’re really just trying to focus on him — his health, keeping his spirits up, as he begins the road of his recovery," Jazz head coach Will Hardy said after the game. "But these are the moments in sports that suck."

He had two points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. It was the third game he appeared in this season – the second season of his NBA career.

"Super unfortunate," Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen said. "We’re all here for him. It sucks that we lost, but he’s more important than that. We know how hard he worked the whole summer to be ready for this opportunity, so it sure feels tough for him. We’re going to stay here for him and support him.

"We talk about fighting through adversity, whatever it is. Tonight it happened to be that. Nobody can do it alone, so it’s staying together and trying to work through it and not giving up."

The Mavericks won the game 110-102.

