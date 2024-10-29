Expand / Collapse search
Utah Jazz

Jazz's Taylor Hendricks suffers gruesome leg injury vs Mavericks: 'Super unfortunate'

Hendricks is in his 2nd season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks suffered a gruesome injury in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Hendricks was running down the court midway through the third quarter looking for the ball when he slipped and fell. Hendricks right leg twisted around in a way that no one – basketball player or not – should have to deal with.

Taylor Hendricks carted off

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks, #0, is wheeled off by paramedics after sustaining an injury in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)

Hendricks was stretchered off the floor. The Jazz said he suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle.

"He’s a great kid, and so we’re really just trying to focus on him — his health, keeping his spirits up, as he begins the road of his recovery," Jazz head coach Will Hardy said after the game. "But these are the moments in sports that suck."

He had two points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. It was the third game he appeared in this season – the second season of his NBA career.

Taylor Hendricks on the stretcher

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks, #0, suffered a gruesome leg injury in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)

"Super unfortunate," Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen said. "We’re all here for him. It sucks that we lost, but he’s more important than that. We know how hard he worked the whole summer to be ready for this opportunity, so it sure feels tough for him. We’re going to stay here for him and support him.

"We talk about fighting through adversity, whatever it is. Tonight it happened to be that. Nobody can do it alone, so it’s staying together and trying to work through it and not giving up."

Lauri Markkanen drives

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, #23, is defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie, #26, in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)

The Mavericks won the game 110-102.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

