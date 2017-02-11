Jazz, Celtics on the rebound after losses

SALT LAKE CITY -- On the verge of crushing a third consecutive opponent on the road, Utah let a win slip out of its grasp.

The Jazz offense went from sizzling to ice cold at the wrong time in a 112-105 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. It snapped Utah's four-game winning streak.

The Jazz aren't the only team trying to put a disappointing defeat behind them when they host the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Things also took a wrong turn for Boston in a 108-92 loss to Sacramento on Thursday night. The Kings snapped the Celtics' seven-game winning streak while playing without suspended forward DeMarcus Cousins.

In Utah's loss, the Jazz allowed the Mavericks to rally from a 21-point third quarter deficit and tie the score on a jumper from Dirk Nowitzki with 2.8 seconds left in regulation.

Dallas never trailed in overtime, leaving Utah (34-20) searching for answers after claiming a 25-point win over Atlanta and a 33-point win over New Orleans earlier on a three-game road swing.

It was the third game in four nights for the Jazz and their energy on both ends of the court evaporated as the fourth quarter progressed.

"We got up 20 points and we kind of relaxed, and then they got it going and it was a different game," Utah center Rudy Gobert said.

The absence of George Hill made a difference in fourth-quarter crunch time and overtime. Utah had several bright spots on offense -- most notably Gordon Hayward scoring a season-high 36 points -- but the Jazz were rudderless down the stretch without their floor leader.

Hill sat out the game as a precautionary measure to rest the same toe he sprained earlier in the season.

The veteran point guard missed several games while recovering from the sprain. When he isn't at the controls, the Jazz offense is more prone to suffer volatile momentum swings.

"He's been an anchor for us," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "We miss his shooting. We miss his defense. We miss his ball-handling. Look at our turnover numbers. Pretty much across the board we're a better team with him and significantly so."

Boston allowed Sacramento to run away in their game in the fourth quarter behind a decisive 16-1 run. The Celtics (34-19) did not help their cause with 17 turnovers and weak shooting from the perimeter.

"It's disappointing," Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas said. "It's probably our worst loss of the season. ... Defending, offensively, everything. Tonight was one of those nights."

Utah is the next stop for Boston in a four-game Western Conference road trip. Before losing to the Kings, the Celtics were one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They had enjoyed their longest winning streak since February 2013.

Boston did most of its damage from the perimeter during that stretch. The Celtics averaged 13.4 made 3-pointers during their seven game winning streak.

This is the second meeting between the teams this season. Boston beat Utah 115-104 on Jan. 3 behind 29 points and 15 assists from Thomas and 21 points apiece from Jae Crowder and Al Horford.