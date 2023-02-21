Expand / Collapse search
Jay Briscoe's daughters released from hospital one month after crash that killed wrestler

Briscoe was one of two people killed in the Jan. 17 crash

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
One month after a car crash killed wrestler Jay Briscoe, his two daughters were released from the hospital.

Briscoe was one of two people who perished in the crash while he had his 12- and nine-year-old daughters in his vehicle.

Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe of The Briscoe Brothers visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. 

His daughters were in critical condition, and it was revealed that the wrestler was not wearing a seatbelt during the head-on collision between the two Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks. The other driver crossed the center lane in Laurel, Delaware, causing the collision.

"Got all my babies back together," Briscoe's widow, Ashley, wrote on Facebook with a photo of the girls in wheelchairs.

RICHARD BELZER, HULK HOGAN INCIDENT RESURFACES UPON 'LAW & ORDER' ACTOR'S DEATH

Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, joined ROH in 2002, and was one-half of the promotion's World Tag Team Champion along with his brother Mark Briscoe (real name Mark Pugh).

He also was a two-time solo champion with ROH and a six-man tag-team champion.

Wrestlers Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe of The Briscoe Brothers visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. 

Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Briscoe seventh in its top 500 wrestlers of 2015, and was inducted into ROH's Hall of Fame last year.

A GiveSendGo was created for the family, which has raised over $345,000.