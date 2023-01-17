Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pro Wrestling
Published

Jay Briscoe, Ring of Honor wrestling champion, dies in car crash

Briscoe was one-half of reigning tag-team champs with his brother

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ring of Honor (ROH) champion Jay Briscoe was killed in a car crash on Tuesday in Delaware – he was 38.

Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, joined ROH in 2002, and was one-half of the promotion's World Tag Team Champion along with his brother Mark Briscoe (real name Mark Pugh).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wrestlers Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019, in New York City.

Wrestlers Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It was the brothers' 13th reign as tag-team champs.

Briscoe was also a two-time solo champion with ROH and a six-man tag-team champion.

"An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe," WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque – better known as Triple H – tweeted on Tuesday.

He reportedly is one of two people who died in the wreck.

Jay Briscoe was a two-time solo champion with ROH and a six-man tag-team champion.

Jay Briscoe was a two-time solo champion with ROH and a six-man tag-team champion. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Briscoe seventh in its top 500 wrestlers of 2015, and was inducted into ROH's Hall of Fame last year.