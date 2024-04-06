WrestleMania 40: Eagles greats Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson help Rey Mysterio and Andrade win match

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce and former teammate Lane Johnson are used to protecting the backside of their quarterback. On Saturday, they were called upon to do it again.

Kelce and Johnson got involved in Rey Mysterio and Andrade’s match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

The two burly men came through the crowd wearing Eagles masks and interfered in the tag-team match, helping out the WWE Hall of Famer and Andrade.

Kelce pushed Dominik Mysterio into the ring post after Johnson took a chair away. Kelce then threw Dominik Mysterio into the ring, and Rey Mysterio and Andrade took advantage. Santos Escobar was caught off guard and was attacked by Andrade.

Rey Mysterio and Andrade picked up the win. Kelce and Johnson joined them and the rest of the LWO inside the ring to celebrate the victory.

Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL last month.

He played in 193 games in his NFL career, second most in team history. He made 156 consecutive starts, a franchise record, and was a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro.

It was rumored the former center would be involved in WrestleMania in some role since it is happening at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Last year, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle joined the fray and clotheslined The Miz.