Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce drives social media debate about washing legs, feet

Kelce isn't the first former NFL star to spark similar discussions

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce sent social media into a frenzy Saturday with a claim about hygiene etiquette and washing legs and feet in the shower.

Initially, the recently retired Super Bowl champion was responding to a social media slight about the way he looks, and it took off from there. 

An X commenter wrote that Kelce looked like he "doesn’t wash his legs or feet."

Jason Kelce at the Pro Bowl

Jason Kelce, left, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles talk during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium Feb. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"What kind of weirdo washes their feet….," Kelce responded.

Kelce’s post alone attracted 5.2 million views on the social media platform. He leaned into the drama later, pushing back on "diabolical lies."

"All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier," Kelce wrote. "Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin."

Jason Kelce vs Giants

Jason Kelce (62) of the Philadelphia Eagles directs his team during the first half in a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kelce isn’t the first former NFL player to spark debate about shower protocol.

Dan Orlovsky, a former Detroit Lions quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst, wondered in March 2023 how many times a shower towel gets washed.

The takes poured in after that.

Jason Kelce vs Bucs

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Kelce was having a nice and relaxing weekend. He and his wife, Kylie, were involved in a heated incident in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, last week. Since then, cooler heads have seemingly prevailed.

