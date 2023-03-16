Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Ex-NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky sparks debate on towel etiquette

Orlovsky was in the NFL for about 10 years

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dan Orlovsky played in the NFL from 2005 to 2015 and became the butt of the joke at one point when he ran out of the back of the end zone as quarterback for the Detroit Lions.

After his playing days were over, Orlovsky has become a well-respected NFL analyst on ESPN and has made breakdowns of certain plays easy to consume. However, on Tuesday, he raised eyebrows and ignited a debate over towel etiquette after showering.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dan Orlovsky, #8 of the Detroit Lions, in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 12, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Dan Orlovsky, #8 of the Detroit Lions, in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 12, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Orlovsky responded to a tweet from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey about showering. Humphrey made a good point about having a full-body blower to dry off instead of a towel.

"I want to be able to shower and then have a full body blower dry me off. Boom. No towel. How has someone not created this yet," the Ravens player wrote.

Orlovsky chimed in and wrote that he was weirder than him to which Humphrey asked whether anyone really liked towels.

Dan Orlovsky looks on prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Dan Orlovsky looks on prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAINTS LAND NFL'S RUSHING TOUCHDOWN LEADER ON 3-YEAR DEAL: REPORT

Here is where things took a turn.

"How many times do you use a towel post shower till you throw it in laundry? I’m 30 times or so till it goes in," Orlovsky wrote. "And no I agree but that air better be HOT."

The takes then poured in.

Orlovsky was a UConn standout before he was taken in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Lions.

He played for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before wrapping his career with Detroit in 2015.

Quarterback Dan Orlovsky, #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reacts to a penalty call against the San Francisco 49ers Dec. 15, 2013 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Quarterback Dan Orlovsky, #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reacts to a penalty call against the San Francisco 49ers Dec. 15, 2013 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 26 career games, Orlovsky had 3,132 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.