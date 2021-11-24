Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Jason Garrett's plan for success falls flat: 'Expectations for our offense were much greater than our results'

New York had 215 total yards against the Bucs, the second-lowest total of the 26-game Judge era

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Jason Garrett was brought on as the New York Giants offensive coordinator in 2020 "to help rebuild" the organization into a "contending team." On Tuesday he was fired. 

Head coach Joe Judge made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, one day after suffering a 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and dropping to a 3-7 record. 

GIANTS FIRE OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR JASON GARRETT 

"I have a lot of respect for Jason as a person and as a coach. He's been a tremendous asset to me as a young head coach. He's helped our development here. He's built very strong relationships in the building with the players, along with other support staff members. He's done a good job putting the team first. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for everything he's done for us," Judge told reporters. 

Head Coach Joe Judge talks with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 44-20.   ((Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images))

Judge continued, "With that being said, ultimately, I'll make every decision based on what's best for the team long-term. I feel we have to be more productive as an offense."

Garrett released his own statement Tuesday taking "responsibility" for the Giants’ offensive shortcomings. 

"One of the things that motivated me to accept this position was the opportunity to help rebuild the Giants into a contending team," his statement, via NY Daily News, read. "We knew there would be many challenges. My expectations for our offense were much greater than our results have been and I accept full responsibility for that." 

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants looks on looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.  ((Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images))

New York had 215 total yards against the Bucs, the second-lowest total of the 26-game Judge era. Only one of the Giants’ 54 offensive plays gained more than 16 yards against Tampa Bay. They also only had 15 first downs, which was a season-low, and 66 rushing yards – their second-lowest total of the year.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 17: Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on October 17, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  ((Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images))

The Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report. 

