James Young scores 21 as No. 11 Kentucky tops Boise State 70-55

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

James Young scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and No. 11 Kentucky used solid defense to hand Boise State its first loss, 70-55 on Tuesday night.

Outrebounded by 15 in losing to No. 14 Baylor last Friday, the Wildcats (8-2) bounced back by dominating the Broncos (8-1) 43-27 on the glass. Kentucky held the nation's No. 2 offense 37 points below its average, limiting Boise State to 8-of-35 shooting in the second half and 22 of 69 overall (32 percent.)

Kentucky 7-footer Willie Cauley-Stein had a lot to do with that, matching his career high with nine blocks.

Julius Randle had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats, while guards Aaron and Andrew Harrison each scored 13 points and combined for seven rebounds.

Kentucky's 27-of-51 shooting helped deny Boise State its first 9-0 start.