Boxing

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson fight has pro wrestling legend Eric Bischoff intrigued

Paul, Tyson square off Friday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson come face-to-face Video

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson come face-to-face

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson face off at the final press conference ahead of their long-awaited bout Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will duke it out in one of the biggest spectacles in boxing this year.

The two will square off in the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night in a special event broadcast only on Netflix.

Compared to Tyson, Paul is a relative newcomer. He’s fought an NBA player, a handful of MMA stars and Tommy Fury. He’s only lost once. Tyson hasn’t had a sanctioned fight in nearly two decades.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faceoff

Mike Tyson, front left, and Jake Paul, front right, face off during a news conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The debate automatically started about whether it would be a real fight. Paul is 27 years old and Tyson is 58. Both men could get hurt and how much of it is just hype? The bigger question was whether it is good for the sport of boxing and combat sports as a whole.

Eric Bischoff, the creative mind behind some of the biggest angles in pro wrestling history, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he thought it was good for boxing and was intrigued by the matchup.

Eric Bischoff talks

Eric Bischoff (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"They’ve done a great job," Bischoff, who is set to appear at a Major League Wrestling event and will donate his paycheck to Tunnel to Towers, told Fox News Digital. "I happen to know a couple of the people that were instrumental in putting that fight together. When I first heard about this, it’s like, ‘OK, it’s an exhibition fight, seen them, whatever.’ I’d probably still be casually interested. But this is a sanctioned fight. This is a fight. And I am really fascinated by it. I think it’s great."

"Obviously, I love the promotion. I love the hype. I’m a huge fan of Mike Tyson – always have been, amazing, amazing fighter. And even as a person, he went through a lot, paid the price. But I think he’s come out a pretty interesting person. I love listening to him speak. So, I can’t wait to watch it."

Paul and Tyson will be the main fight of the night with a slew of other bouts on the card.

The preliminary card will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. 

  • Shu Shu Carrington Jr vs. Dana Coolwell
  • Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
  • Shadasia Green vs. Melina Watpool (WBO super middleweight world title)

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Texas

Jake Paul, right, faces off with Mike Tyson, left, during a press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Nov. 13, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

  • Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
  • Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (Undisputed super lightweight world title)
  • Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight world title)
  • Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

