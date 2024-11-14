Jake Paul, Mike Tyson fight has pro wrestling legend Eric Bischoff intrigued

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will duke it out in one of the biggest spectacles in boxing this year.

The two will square off in the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night in a special event broadcast only on Netflix.

Compared to Tyson, Paul is a relative newcomer. He’s fought an NBA player, a handful of MMA stars and Tommy Fury. He’s only lost once. Tyson hasn’t had a sanctioned fight in nearly two decades.

The debate automatically started about whether it would be a real fight. Paul is 27 years old and Tyson is 58. Both men could get hurt and how much of it is just hype? The bigger question was whether it is good for the sport of boxing and combat sports as a whole.

Eric Bischoff, the creative mind behind some of the biggest angles in pro wrestling history, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he thought it was good for boxing and was intrigued by the matchup.

"They’ve done a great job," Bischoff, who is set to appear at a Major League Wrestling event and will donate his paycheck to Tunnel to Towers, told Fox News Digital. "I happen to know a couple of the people that were instrumental in putting that fight together. When I first heard about this, it’s like, ‘OK, it’s an exhibition fight, seen them, whatever.’ I’d probably still be casually interested. But this is a sanctioned fight. This is a fight. And I am really fascinated by it. I think it’s great."

"Obviously, I love the promotion. I love the hype. I’m a huge fan of Mike Tyson – always have been, amazing, amazing fighter. And even as a person, he went through a lot, paid the price. But I think he’s come out a pretty interesting person. I love listening to him speak. So, I can’t wait to watch it."

Paul and Tyson will be the main fight of the night with a slew of other bouts on the card.

The preliminary card will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Shu Shu Carrington Jr vs. Dana Coolwell

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Shadasia Green vs. Melina Watpool (WBO super middleweight world title)

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (Undisputed super lightweight world title)

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight world title)

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes