Boxing

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul at final faceoff before epic showdown

The two will fight on Friday at AT&T Stadium

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown Video

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown

Mike Tyson didn't appear to have any time for Jake Paul's antics on Thursday night and he met the YouTuber-turned-boxer with a slap across the face.

IRVING, Texas – In case you had any doubts about whether Jake Paul-Mike Tyson was real, all of those can be thrown out the window.

Tyson and Paul had to be separated on Thursday night after the former heavyweight champ smacked the 27-year-old right across the face.

Tyson had just completed his weigh-in, where he came in at 228.4 pounds - Paul is at 227.2. Tyson then approached Paul for their final staredown before the fight, and Paul crawled up to his face.

Tyson slaps Paul

Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul face off during weigh-ins, held at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, USA, ahead of their heavyweight bout, on November 15th at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Paul got a little too close, and Tyson threw an open right hand. Paul took it like a champ as numerous people held Tyson back.

After the incident, Tyson said "all the talk is over" to Ariel Helwani and walked off. Paul responded, "he must die."

It was by far the most contentious part of the entire ordeal, and very much unlike Tyson, who has been extremely mellow leading up to this event.

Tyson held back

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are separated as they face off during their ceremonial weigh-in at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024 in Irving, Texas. The two are scheduled to meet in a heavyweight bout on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Paul has been the one to push the buttons, even calling Tyson "boring" at Wednesday night's press conference. Tyson, though, continued to say little in just about every conference.

But on Thursday, he totally flipped the script.

Jake Paul approaching Tyson

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off during their ceremonial weigh-in at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024 in Irving, Texas. The two are scheduled to meet in a heavyweight bout on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The long-awaited fight is finally here, though, and will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday night, where it will be streamed on Netflix.

