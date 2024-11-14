Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul at final faceoff before epic showdown

In case you had any doubts about whether Jake Paul-Mike Tyson was real, all of those can be thrown out the window.

Tyson and Paul had to be separated on Thursday night after the former heavyweight champ smacked the 27-year-old right across the face.

Tyson had just completed his weigh-in, where he came in at 228.4 pounds - Paul is at 227.2. Tyson then approached Paul for their final staredown before the fight, and Paul crawled up to his face.

Paul got a little too close, and Tyson threw an open right hand. Paul took it like a champ as numerous people held Tyson back.

After the incident, Tyson said "all the talk is over" to Ariel Helwani and walked off. Paul responded, "he must die."

It was by far the most contentious part of the entire ordeal, and very much unlike Tyson, who has been extremely mellow leading up to this event.

Paul has been the one to push the buttons, even calling Tyson "boring" at Wednesday night's press conference. Tyson, though, continued to say little in just about every conference.

But on Thursday, he totally flipped the script.

The long-awaited fight is finally here, though, and will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday night, where it will be streamed on Netflix.

