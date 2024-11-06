Jake Paul celebrates Trump's victory: 'The truth and god won in America'

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, and Jake Paul is one of the many millions celebrating.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has shown his support for the president-elect in recent months, and he called Trump's victory a "massive step in the right direction."

"The truth and god won in America. This is a massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently. America is saved," Paul posted on X shortly after the Fox News desk projected Trump to win.

"To democrats… I hope some can see that the truth won in this election. Voting for ‘bad orange guy’ is an emotional decision and not the truth. I see some of my democratic friends are freaked out. It’s not your fault… Try to use more discernment in media and start by telling the truth to yourself first and then the world will become more clear to you. Now let’s all unite and work towards building a better America however we can. A truthful America."

Paul endorsed Trump last week in a lengthy, fiery video he posted on Instagram – Trump appeared on his brother Logan's "Impaulsive" podcast over the summer.

Paul said God "stepped in and saved" Trump from the July 13 assassination attempt, and said it was a sign to bring him back into office.

"And I'm not even gonna say, like, it's Democrat-Republican, what does it matter? It's the people who are running the government now, the path that they were leading us to was gonna be catastrophic and terrible. And I think God really intervened, like, ‘we need this guy right now. Everyone needs to flip sides. We can't have a close election – we need a landslide. We need this guy to come back in and make America great again,'" he said in July.

Paul also said the new regime will be better for Americans' health.

"I believe there's a massive problem with our food. The stuff that they're putting into our bodies and allowing in grocery stores is causing massive health problems. I think there needs to be a massive conversation with the National Institution of Health," Paul said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" over the summer.

