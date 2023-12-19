Jake Paul partnering with USA Boxing to train, mentor athletes ahead of 2024 Olympics

Jake Paul, like it or not, is one of the biggest names in boxing today, and he continues to grow the sport.

Three days after knocking out Andre August in the first round, it was announced that the YouTuber-turned-boxer and USA Boxing have reached a partnership in which Paul will "mentor some of the most promising amateur fighters representing the US at this year’s Olympics."

"It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it," Paul said in a press release. "The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA’s boxing talent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I’m honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold. Anyone who works hard enough to receive the honor to represent Team USA at the Olympics deserves a platform, so I’m looking forward to getting down to business in Colorado Springs with Coach [Billy] Walsh and the rest of Team USA."

Paul turned pro in 2020 and now has an 8-1 record after his victory over the weekend at the Royale Caribe Resort in Orlando.

"Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history," said USA Boxing executive director Mike McAfee. "Jake's mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history - The Olympics."

OLYMPIC HOCKEY PLAYERS MUST WEAR NECK GUARDS AFTER IIHF RULING IN WAKE OF ADAM JOHNSON'S DEATH

But aside from doing the fighting, he also founded his own brand, Most Valuable Promotions, in 2021. Just a year later, it was nominated as one of the prestigious Sports Breakthroughs of the Year in 2022 by Sports Business Journal. MVP has produced Paul's last five PPV fights and also produced the first female main event at Madison Square Garden ever last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The men's team has not won a gold medal since Andre Ward took home the light heavyweight hardware in 2004 in Athens.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.