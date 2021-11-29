Jaguars' Urban Meyer admits after Week 12 game that wide receivers are running wrong routes

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters on Monday that the team is still struggling at the wide receiver position.

The first-year NFL coach said that wideouts are running incorrect or imprecise routes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Through 12 weeks, the Jaguars are 26th in the NFL in passing yards and 31st in passing touchdowns with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the helm. The Jaguars have a 2-9 record.

Meyer said, "Yeah," when asked whether wide receivers were running wrong routes. He said that having injuries and adding additional wide receivers in the middle of the season were issues.

"We have to fix it. Am I concerned? Sure," Meyer said when asked whether the new receivers would affect Lawrence's growth.

"I’m concerned about everything, but that’s a reality of the game of football. The pass game part is about consistency and timing. When you have — like I said, to no one’s fault — when you have two guys go down and you’re just kind of rolling through guys, it’s a little bit more difficult on a quarterback. So yeah, it’s a problem. But I thought yesterday, though, just throw and catch [was] decent. We had a couple [drops] but throw and catch was decent."

NFL WEEK 12 SCHEDULE, SCORES, UPDATES AND MORE

After Jacksonville lost D.J. Chark to a season-ending injury earlier in the year, Marvin Jones emerged as Lawrence’s top target, and he currently leads the Jaguars with 46 receptions for 529 yards and three touchdowns.

Second-year wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. has 45 catches for 441 yards. Shenault was one guy who was identified as possibly running a bad route.

"I don’t want to get too detailed, but yeah, I think that was part of [it]. I don’t want to go on that play [in] particular. We’ve had some depth issues and location issues," Meyer said.

In their 21-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, Lawrence completed 23 of 42 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Journeyman wide receiver Laquon Treadwell led the team with four catches for 53 yards. Lawrence connected with Tavon Austin for the only passing touchdown of the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the Jaguars continue to build around Lawrence over the next several years, boosting the wide receiver position will be a priority heading into next season’s draft.