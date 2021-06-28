Jaguars' Urban Meyer noncommittal on Tim Tebow, navigating 'completely new' territory on roster decisions

Tim Tebow has a long journey toward trying to make the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 53-man roster for the start of the regular season.

Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer remarked about the size of an NFL roster in an interview with USA Today on Thursday, when he was asked what Tebow needs to do to make the team.

"That’s new to me. That’s the reality of the NFL that you have 90 players [before training camp cuts]," he said of the size of the roster. "So to me, he’s one of 90. He’s a guy that’s — you know, what’s the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me it’s all the same. This is their livelihood. This is a job. This is a way to make a living. And the reality is that a good percentage of your roster’s gonna get cut or transition out of here — which, to me, that’s completely new. In college, you’ve got your 85, 95 guys and you fit them in and you put the puzzle together. It’s much different here."

Tebow, 33, signed a one-year deal last month to try and make the Jaguars' roster as a tight end. He’s only taken one snap in his pro career at the receiver position and reportedly resisted any position move when he was still trying to latch onto teams as a quarterback about seven years ago.

The silver lining for Tebow is that the Jaguars are extremely thin at the tight end position.

Rookie Luke Farrell seems to be the favorite to get the starting job. The team also brought in Chris Manhertz, Tyler Davis, James O’Shaughnessy and Ben Ellefson to try and fill out the position.