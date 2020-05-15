Jaguars' Tyler Eifert interrupts video call to chase down his dogs

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert worked some cardio into a video conference call regimen on Thursday as he had to chase down his dogs that got out of his yard.

Eifert was talking to reporters when he had to leave his seat for a brief moment because his dogs got out. During the video, a neighbor is heard yelling, “Hey, your dog was in my yard!”

SEAHAWKS TRIED TRADING RUSSELL WILSON TO THE BROWNS IN 2018 FOR NO. 1 OVERALL PICK IN NFL DRAFT: REPORT

The new Jaguars player stepped away for a bit to track them down and luckily he was able to get them back safe and sound.

“They’re back,” Eifert said. “And, I got a little conditioning too.”

JAMES HARRISON SAYS STEELERS HEAD COACH MIKE TOMLIN HANDED HIM AN ENVELOPE AFTER VIOLENT HIT IN 2010

Eifert played seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Jaguars in the offseason. Most of his time with the Bengals was spent on the sideline. In four of the seven seasons, he was with the Bengals, he appeared in fewer nine games.

In the 59 games he did play in, Eifert had 185 catches for 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He did tell reporters that one of the reasons why he chose to sign with the Jaguars was to play under his former offensive coordinator Jay Gruden.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It was a big factor,” he said. “We get along great, and I have a good understanding for the offense that he runs — and a good feel for it.”