Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on Urban Meyer firing: 'Happy for the team that we have clarity'

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence opened up Thursday about Urban Meyer’s firing.

The quarterback said he wished nothing but the best for Meyer and his future, but for the guys in the locker room, he said he thought the move brought some "clarity."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"For me, I think it brings a little bit of clarity to the guys in the locker room. I wouldn’t say relief, but I would say just brings some clarity and some direction moving forward. We really want to go and finish this season strong and to be honest, it’s been hard the last week with everything going on. There’s a lot of things being stirred up I think by the outside too that didn’t help, made things a lot worse," he said.

"But also, just [with] everything that’s going on, it’s hard to be focused and have all your attention and efforts going towards winning the game when there’s so many things going on. So, I think I’m happy for the team that we have clarity, a sense of direction and we can just go be our best moving forward for the next four weeks and then we’ll go from there and see what the next step is. But right now, I definitely think that we had a great day at practice today and we’re ready just to move forward."

URBAN MEYER LEFT JAGUARS FACILITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND NEVER CAME BACK, INTERIM HEAD COACH CONFIRMS

The Jaguars decided to part ways with Meyer after a series of missteps that culminated in a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans and were followed by accusations made by former kicker Josh Lambo who told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

Lawrence said he found out Meyer was fired in the morning when he woke up.

"I actually, I didn’t find out until this morning. I woke up, I guess it was around six or whatever, and saw it on my phone. I had some texts and then just naturally kind of Googled it to see what’s going on just to be honest. Saw that and I rolled over and told Marissa [his wife], ‘Hey, this just happened. It’ll be an interesting day at work. I’m going to go in and see,’" Lawrence said.

"Obviously, it’s not ideal. You look at where we’re at. This is not where you imagined you’d be at, at this point, but you have to make the most of it and I think we’re going to do that. I like where we’re at. The positivity today despite everything going on was awesome. We had a great day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville will take on the Houston Texans with Darrell Bevell filling in as interim head coach.