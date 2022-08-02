Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne to miss Hall of Fame game

Lawrence and Etienne both were first-round picks last year

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Thursday marks the official beginning of the NFL preseason with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, but two big stars will be absent from the contest.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced on Tuesday that 2021 first-round picks Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne will miss Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In recent years, more and more starters, especially quarterbacks, have seen limited action in preseason, and the Jaguars are joining that fad.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trevor Lawrence (16) of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball off to Travis Etienne during training camp on July 27, 2022, at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence (16) of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball off to Travis Etienne during training camp on July 27, 2022, at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

However, it might surprise some people to see Lawrence, who led the NFL with 17 interceptions last year, be sat out this early. Pederson said Lawrence has been just fine during practice, and the team is confident in last year's first overall pick.

"Trevor's been getting a lot of great looks here in practice," Pederson told reporters, via NFL.com, "and (we) feel he's in a good spot."

Etienne, who was the 25th pick last year, missed the entire 2021 season after injuring his foot in the preseason. So it makes sense that Jacksonville wouldn't want to risk anything further.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne carries the ball during a preseason game against the Saints in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 23, 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne carries the ball during a preseason game against the Saints in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

JAGUARS' TREVOR LAWRENCE EXCITED TO WORK WITH DOUG PEDERSON: 'HIS RESUME KIND OF SPEAKS FOR ITSELF'

Instead of using the game as an opportunity to give certain players who may need it some warmup reps, Pederson is instead using the game to evaluate other pieces of his roster.

"It's still evaluation time, we're still evaluating our roster," Pederson added. "We've got a lot of young guys and a lot of battles that we want to start seeing in game situations."

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, and it will be Pederson's first game as a head coach since being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2020 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence performs a drill during practice, July 31, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence performs a drill during practice, July 31, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Week 1 will be Etienne's NFL debut and will bring the two Clemson Tigers together again. 