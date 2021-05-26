Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence praises Tim Tebow as the kind of teammate 'you want in your locker room'

Trevor Lawrence had nothing but high praise for Tim Tebow as the quarterback-turned-tight end is looking to make the active Jacksonville Jaguars' roster before the start of the 2021 season.

While Tebow has been the target of criticism for trying to attempt an NFL comeback at a new position, including from a former NFL general manager who traded for him, Lawrence had good things to say about the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

"He looks great. He’s just a guy that you want to be around. Character is awesome. Had a few conversations with him and I can already tell, and just a hard worker. No one is going to work harder than him. Those are the kind of guys you want in your locker room and you want to be around every day. And then I’m excited to see what he can do on the field as well. We got in a few days and he looks great. He’s in awesome shape," Lawrence said Wednesday on the AP Pro Football Podcast.

Lawrence said he hadn’t met Tebow until last week when the Jaguars made the signing official.

"I never met Tim until last week so I didn’t really know him but I was intrigued by his character, his work ethic and what he’s been able to do throughout his life on the field and off the field," the Jaguars’ top draft pick said.

"All those things are really interesting so I was excited to meet him. When it was official, I saw him in the locker room and had a few good conversations and I really like him."

Tebow has a previous relationship with Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer, which is likely part of the reason why he was given a shot to make the team. It also doesn’t hurt to add another player to the mix of potential tight ends. Jacksonville has six tight ends right now competing for likely three spots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.