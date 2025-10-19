Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars' Travis Hunter notches first career touchdown vs Rams

Hunter scored on a 34-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Chris Myers & Mark Schlereth: Sam Darnold proving to be a great fit as Seahawks top tough Jaguars Video

Chris Myers & Mark Schlereth: Sam Darnold proving to be a great fit as Seahawks top tough Jaguars

Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth discussed the Seattle Seahawks' win against a tough Jacksonville Jaguars team.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Hunter finally got into the end zone.

The rookie dual-threat Jacksonville Jaguars player caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence – the first of his young career. The score helped the Jaguars cut the deficit to 21 points, but it appeared the game was just a little bit too far out of reach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Hunter tries to catch the ball

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reaches to catch the ball as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) challenges during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hunter has been splitting time on offense and defense for the most part after the Jaguars took him with the No. 2 overall pick of the draft. On Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Hunter was primarily used on offense to try to add a spark to the Jaguars’ offense.

He was leading the team with six catches after the touchdown. He finished with eight catches for 101 yards as the Rams won the game, 35-7.

2025 NFL WEEK 7 BUZZ: JOSH JACOBS LISTED AS TRUE GAME-TIME DECISION

Travis Hunter makes a catch

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches the ball as Los Angeles Rams Emmanuel Forbes Jr. closes in during the second half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The Rams took advantage of that on offense in the early part of the game. Los Angeles led 28-0 in the fourth quarter, scoring one more touchdown before the Lawrence and Hunter connection led to a touchdown of their own.

Hunter came into the game against the Rams with 20 catches on 31 targets for 197 yards. He was playing 63% of his snaps on offense and 39% of his snaps on defense.

Travis Hunter tries to break up a catch

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is challenged by Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville was 4-2 before they left the U.S. for London for the game against the Rams. The Jaguars fell to the Seattle Seahawks last week, 20-12.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue