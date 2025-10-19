Jaguars' Travis Hunter notches first career touchdown vs Rams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Hunter finally got into the end zone.

The rookie dual-threat Jacksonville Jaguars player caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence – the first of his young career. The score helped the Jaguars cut the deficit to 21 points, but it appeared the game was just a little bit too far out of reach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hunter has been splitting time on offense and defense for the most part after the Jaguars took him with the No. 2 overall pick of the draft. On Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Hunter was primarily used on offense to try to add a spark to the Jaguars’ offense.

He was leading the team with six catches after the touchdown. He finished with eight catches for 101 yards as the Rams won the game, 35-7.

2025 NFL WEEK 7 BUZZ: JOSH JACOBS LISTED AS TRUE GAME-TIME DECISION

The Rams took advantage of that on offense in the early part of the game. Los Angeles led 28-0 in the fourth quarter, scoring one more touchdown before the Lawrence and Hunter connection led to a touchdown of their own.

Hunter came into the game against the Rams with 20 catches on 31 targets for 197 yards. He was playing 63% of his snaps on offense and 39% of his snaps on defense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville was 4-2 before they left the U.S. for London for the game against the Rams. The Jaguars fell to the Seattle Seahawks last week, 20-12.