Jaguars tight end Thomas dealing with groin injury

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas, who was hurt the team's victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, suffered what the team described as a minor groin injury, the Florida Times-Union reported Tuesday.

Thomas, who left during the game-winning drive, will have the bye week to heal before the team faces the New York Jets on Nov. 8.

The five-year veteran, who has appeared in three games this season after having hand surgery in August, has 10 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The team also said wide receiver Marqise Lee, safety James Sample and tight end Clay Harbor, who all missed the Buffalo games are expected to ready to play against the Jets. Lee is dealing with a hamstring injury, Sample has an injured shoulder, while Harbor sat out with an abdominal issue.

