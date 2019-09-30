Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jacksonville Jaguars' Leonard Fournette dubs Gardner Minshew the 'Jock Strap King' after close win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Jacksonville Jaguars star Leonard Fournette had a career game Sunday in a win over the Denver Broncos, which was then capped off by a gutsy performance from rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Fournette, who had 29 carries for 225 rushing yards, was seemingly impressed with the way Minshew performed in a close game against the Broncos, which ended with a Josh Lambo game-winning field goal to give the Jaguars the 26-24 victory.

ANTONIO BROWN EXPECTED TO SET OFF LEGAL BATTLE FOR $61M IN NFL-RECORD FILINGS: REPORT

The LSU product game Minshew a new nickname after the win.

“His name is Jock Strap King,” Fournette said, according to ESPN. “He's stronger than you think. I don't know if the mustache gives him power or what.”

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette reacts towards the crowd after a gain during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette reacts towards the crowd after a gain during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

TOM BRADY UNHAPPY WITH PATRIOTS' DECISION TO RELEASE ANTONIO BROWN, LEFT HIM 'BUMMED OUT': REPORT

Part of Minshew’s lore was the story of how he stretched in the locker room with just a jock strap on, which apparently is now a part of his professional ritual as well.

Minshew finished 19-for-33 with 213 passing yards and two touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the win, the Jaguars improved to 2-2 on the season. The Broncos fell to 0-4.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.