Jacksonville Jaguars
Ex-Jaguars star Jimmy Smith on Urban Meyer firing: 'I got egg on my face'

Jimmy Smith was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Jaguars

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Jimmy Smith said he was upset with Urban Meyer following the coach’s firing after a series of missteps during the entire year.

Smith appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s "The Zach Gelb Show" and tried to put into words how he was feeling about Meyer in the aftermath of his firing. Smith said he was very supportive of the decision to hire Meyer in the first place.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith watches play against the San Francisco 49ers December 18, 2005 in Jacksonville.    The Jaguars defeated the 49ers 10-9. 

"I’m angry because I was a cheerleader for Urban Meyer and now I look like, you know, I got egg on my face," Smith said.

Smith was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Jaguars. He had 862 catches for 12,287 yards and 67 touchdowns. He said the Jaguars community was "fearful" about potentially having wasted a year of Trevor Lawrence’s career.

He was asked what he would say to Meyer if he was able to have a conversation with him.

JAGUARS FIRE URBAN MEYER: A TIMELINE OF THE FIRST-YEAR NFL COACH'S TUMULTUOUS SEASON

Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith is inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars during halftime of the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 11, 2016, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

"If I could have one? I don’t want no conversation. After seeing that video, I’m embarrassed. I mean, that’s bad," Smith said.

The Jaguars fired Meyer following a tumultuous week marred by reports of in-house problems and a blowout loss against the Tennessee Titans. At the time, owner Shad Khan said the organization wasn’t rushing to any decision and would do "the right thing for the team" after careful consideration.

That decision came much sooner than expected after former kicker Josh Lambo came forward with a story on Wednesday regarding an incident back in August where he claimed that Meyer kicked him in the leg during warmups. 

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sideline while playing the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.  Urban Meyer's tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 because of an accumulation of missteps.

Jaguars officials told ESPN there was no one incident the team could point to that was the last straw and called it a "cumulation of instances."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com