Ex-Jaguars star Jimmy Smith on Urban Meyer firing: 'I got egg on my face'

Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Jimmy Smith said he was upset with Urban Meyer following the coach’s firing after a series of missteps during the entire year.

Smith appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s "The Zach Gelb Show" and tried to put into words how he was feeling about Meyer in the aftermath of his firing. Smith said he was very supportive of the decision to hire Meyer in the first place.

"I’m angry because I was a cheerleader for Urban Meyer and now I look like, you know, I got egg on my face," Smith said.

Smith was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Jaguars. He had 862 catches for 12,287 yards and 67 touchdowns. He said the Jaguars community was "fearful" about potentially having wasted a year of Trevor Lawrence’s career.

He was asked what he would say to Meyer if he was able to have a conversation with him.

"If I could have one? I don’t want no conversation. After seeing that video, I’m embarrassed. I mean, that’s bad," Smith said.

The Jaguars fired Meyer following a tumultuous week marred by reports of in-house problems and a blowout loss against the Tennessee Titans. At the time, owner Shad Khan said the organization wasn’t rushing to any decision and would do "the right thing for the team" after careful consideration.

That decision came much sooner than expected after former kicker Josh Lambo came forward with a story on Wednesday regarding an incident back in August where he claimed that Meyer kicked him in the leg during warmups.

Jaguars officials told ESPN there was no one incident the team could point to that was the last straw and called it a "cumulation of instances."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.