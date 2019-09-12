Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew and his interesting persona take center stage

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to start Gardner Minshew II at quarterback in place of Nick Foles after the starter broke his clavicle in Sunday's opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minshew was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Jaguars after having a standout season in his lone year at Washington State. Minshew was named the 2018 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year throwing for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Minshew will get his first career start against the Houston Texans in Week 2 on Sunday. As the week leading up to his first start progressed, his life and career have come into focus.

The quarterback, who had transferred from East Carolina to Washington State, had originally considered heading to powerhouse Alabama to be the backup for Jalen Hurts and eventually get into coaching.

However, he got a call from Washington State head coach Mike Leach who asked him: “Do you want to be a backup at Alabama, or lead the nation in passing?”

Minshew took the Washington State role and became the best passer the school had ever seen.

He was thrust into the national spotlight during the season because of his mustache and putting a fake one on Leach during a postgame interview after a win over Colorado.

His childhood is even more interesting.

His father Flint Minshew wanted his son to be named Gardner Minshew II. However, there was never a Gardner Minshew I. Billy Minshew wanted his grandson to named Beowulf.

“My dad wanted to name him Beowulf,” Flint Minshew told the Spokesman in April. “And that’s about as far as that got.”

The Athletic profiled Minshew in November and revealed a unique stretching routine the quarterback has.

Last Sunday, Minshew came into the game for Foles and went 22-for-25 with 275 passing yards and two touchdowns. According to The Ringer, his 88 percent completion rate was the highest of any player in their first game and highest in Jaguars history.

Against the Texans, Minshew's first start will not be an easy task. Houston is coming off a close loss to the New Orleans Saints and will be looking to hammer out some of their frustrations on the Jags.