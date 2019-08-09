Cleveland Browns' Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi scores touchdown in latest twist to wild NFL journey

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi played at a no-name school, crashed NFL tryouts and had to sleep outside and in a 24-hour gym just to try to get a shot to make the team.

In his first preseason game with the Browns on Thursday, he found himself in the end zone.

Sheehy-Guiseppi fielded his first punt return in the preseason against the Washington Redskins and made the most of it – returning the ball to the end zone for an 86-yard touchdown. The score was part of the Browns’ blowout 30-10 win against the Redskins.

After he got into the end zone, his teammates dog-piled on top of him.

“I felt all the love,” he told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer after the game. “I couldn’t breathe under the pile. I was over there gasping for air, but I felt all the love. I saw all of them come running down there and it was just a blessing.”

The Cleveland Plain-Dealer detailed Sheehy-Guiseppi’s journey in a profile in May.

Sheehy-Guiseppi was a kick returner for Division II Phoenix College and didn’t receive a scholarship. He searched for another school but was told he only had one year of NCAA eligibility left and didn’t have enough credits to transfer. He had one option left: to turn pro.

Sheehy-Guiseppi tried out for the Canadian Football League and multiple times for the Arena Football League but failed to make a team. At that point, he had already been in Arizona for a year and spent $100 participating in the CFL tryout, according to the newspaper.

He then had made a connection with someone from a flag football league. The person let him know of a tryout taking place in Florida and to be on the lookout for Alonzo Highsmith, the vice president of player personnel for the Browns, at the tryout, the Plain-Dealer reported. Sheehy-Guiseppi was prepped and ready for the tryout. As soon as he saw Highsmith, he knew he had to introduce himself.

Sheehy-Guiseppi impressed Highsmith with his 40-yard dash time – a 4.38. He was then invited to another tryout in Ohio. However, there was a problem. He didn’t have enough money to go back home and didn’t have enough money to rent a room for a week. Instead, he slept outside, at a 24-hour gym and then trained for his workout.

The Browns have since kept him around and with the touchdown on Thursday night, it appears he has a real shot at making the final roster before Week 1.