Jacksonville Jaguars Capsule

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (5-11)

OPEN CAMP: July 28, Jacksonville, Florida

LAST YEAR: Made significant strides offensively, with QB Blake Bortles, WR Allen Hurns and WR Allen Robinson putting up big numbers in second seasons and looking like core pieces of franchise's future. Ranked 14th in league in scoring - team's best showing since 2007 - despite giving up 51 sacks and struggling to run ball consistently. Nonetheless, finished below .500 for seventh time in last eight years. Defense was biggest issue; it ranked near bottom of league in nearly every category, prompting coach Gus Bradley to fire coordinator Bob Babich and promote assistant Todd Wash.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DT Malik Jackson, S Tashaun Gipson, RB Chris Ivory, OT Kelvin Beachum, CB Prince Amukamara, P Brad Nortman, rookie CB Jalen Ramsey, rookie LB Myles Jack.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: C Stefan Wisniewski, DE Chris Clemons.

CAMP NEEDS: After committing more than $120 million to defensive starters Jackson and Gipson in free agency and then drafting Ramsey and Jack, main priority is to jell on defense. Throw in return of highly touted DE Dante Fowler Jr. (knee), and Jaguars could have five or more new starters on that side of ball.

EXPECTATIONS: Despite signs of progress, Jaguars haven't improved much in win column. Owner Shad Khan has been patient during rebuild, which includes 12-36 record in Bradley's three seasons, and even gave coach a one-year contract extension in January. But Bradley probably needs to finish near .500 to stick around for 2017.

