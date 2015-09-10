Jack Del Rio names four Raiders captains for 2015

Jack Del Rio has the first four captains of his reign as Raiders coach.

The list features few surprises. Quarterback Derek Carr, fullback Marcel Reece, defensive end Justin Tuck and safety Charles Woodson will all affix a "C" to their jerseys.

Carr is the rare youngster in a group of veterans. Woodson enters his 18th season. Tuck and Reece add a combined 17 more years of experience.

"I think that those guys that the team chose, those other three, were great choices, because those are our leaders," Carr told CSN Bay Area's Scott Bair. "I know it means something to them."

(h/t CSN Bay Area)