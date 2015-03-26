Italy beats Spain 2-1 in friendly

Italy substitute Alberto Aquilani scored a late goal for a 2-1 victory over Spain on Wednesday in a friendly between the last two World Cup winners.

Back with Liverpool after a season on loan at Juventus, Aquilani's decisive shot was deflected in by Spain defender Raul Albiol in the 84th minute.

Italy took the lead in the 11th when Riccardo Montolivo lifted a shot over charging goalkeeper Iker Casillas, and Spain equalized with a penalty from Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso in the 36th.

Domenico Criscito also hit the post for Italy on a windy evening before a crowd of 50,000 at San Nicola stadium.